Two powerhouse figures of the WWE Women’s roster recaptured the Women’s Tag Team Championships at Bash in Berlin 2024 which was the first-ever WWE Network/Peacock Specials in the company’s history from Germany. Overall, five matches were in-store on the card of the latest WWE premium live event that went by the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, and this tag match was the only one to have produced a championship change.

In the second match of the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 match card, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair defeated Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships which marked a redemption for the new champions from their surprise loss at Clash at the Castle from a couple of months ago.

Fyre and Dawn attempted to keep Belair down in the early goings of the match, in a similar fashion to their title-winning match at Clash at the Castle. Cargill tried to interject but The Unholy Union’s strategy of making continuous two-on-one assaults on Belair continued throughout the early going of the match at Bash in Berlin 2024.

In the final sequence of the match, Belair again found herself separated from Cargill as Dawn pulled her back for a set-up to Fyre’s Swanton Bomb. Cargill was present at ringside just in time to drag Belair out of the position. This broke the former champions’ strategy as Fyre crashed into Dawn.

Fyre was taken out of the ring as Belair and Cargill got Dawn solo in the ring as they further proceeded to connect with the Spinebuster-German Suplex combination. Cargill then pinned Dawn for the pin to win the women’s tag team titles at Clash at the Castle 2024.

No interferences were noticed during this title match from Naomi or Blair Davenport as the two have recently been aligned themselves, respectively with Belair and Cargill and The Unholy Union in recent episodes of Smackdown. In the lead-up to Bash in Berlin 2024, there have been tons of interferences in between matches, thanks to these two.

Jade and Belair have now started their second run with the women’s tag titles at Bash in Berlin 2024. They first claimed the tag title gold at Backlash 2024 by defeating the Kabuki Warriors. After having a 76-day run, they lost the belts at Clash at the Castle in June.