CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre feud will produce a rematch from Summerslam at the upcoming Bash in Berlin WWE premium live event, later this month. As confirmed on the latest episode of Raw, the two will compete in a stipulated match at the PLE set from the UK, that’s in a strap match.

This week’s WWE Raw from Florida had CM Punk in attendance in a promo segment where he announced that Raw GM Adam Pearce granted him a rematch against McIntyre at Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE. McIntyre appeared during Punk’s promo segment and accepted the challenge to make the strap match official for the show.

McIntyre played a ruse and pretended to start a brawl with Punk as he couldn’t wait until Bash in Berlin 2024 but then he backed down and started taking personal shots at the former WWE Champion. Referring to both former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee and Punk’s dog Larry, McIntyre said that those two would be happier with him than they’d ever be with Punk.

Bash in Berlin 2024 won’t be the first time that Punk will compete in a Strap Match as she previously defeated Umaga at Extreme Rules 2009 under that same stipulation. In a similar capacity, he ended up defeating MJF in a Dog Collar match at Revolution 2022. McIntyre also has Strap Match experience as he lost to Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules 2022 PLE.

The setup of this coming match at Bash in Berlin PLE was done during last week’s Raw where Punk and McIntyre brawled on the show at ringside. The latter got whipped with a belt by the former. In a follow-up report, WrestlePurists noted how WWE was planning a Strap Match between Punk and McIntyre.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event, the first-of-its-kind is all set for Saturday, August 31 from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Currently, three matches for the show have been announced that will start streaming, live at 1 PM Eastern Time on Peacock/WWE Network.

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Mixed Tag Team Match: Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

– Strap Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre