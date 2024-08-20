After winning the Intercontinental Title at Summerslam, Bron Breakker now awaits his first challenger from the WWE Raw roster. That name will be determined via a tournament that commences, next week on the show.

Breakker himself unveiled the news in a backstage interview on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw but he did not disclose any further details, the number of participants, or rounds around the same. Jey Uso later announced that he would be involved in the tourney that begins on the red brand go-home show before Bash in Berlin.

WWE Raw: Judgment Day Destroys Adversaries; Championship Retained On August 19 Episode

Previously, Breakker defeated Sami Zayn at Summerslam to win the Intercontinental Title which marked his first title match win on the main roster. He further went on to retain against Zayn in a rematch, last week in a critically-acclaimed two-out-of-three falls match.

For the first time in five long years, Uncle Howdy (Late Bray Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas) will also be seen in action on next week’s episode of WWE Raw where he will wrestle Chad Gable in a singles contest. This comes after weeks of haunting Gable and Co by the Wyatt Sicks faction.

The trend continued on the latest episode of WWE Raw where Wyatt Sicks interrupted a match between Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri. Nikki Cross laid out Nile after which Erick Rowan Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis took out The Creed Brothers of the American Made. Howdy then entered the ring and delivered the Sister Abigail finisher to put down Gable.

Update On Roman Reigns’ Comeback Match After WWE Summerslam 2024 Return

Bronson Reed has also been announced to take on Braun Strowman for next week’s WWE Raw. Reed defeated The Miz in a no-disqualification match, last night with a tsunami and he further intended to deliver a post-match attack but the attempt was interrupted by Strowman. The two had a face-off but things never went physical between these two.

WWE Raw August 26 episode match card

The August 26 episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island and it will be the final edition from the red brand for Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE. The confirmed match card for the night is given below,

– Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

– Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

– Tournament to begin to determine the new number-one contender for Intercontinental Title