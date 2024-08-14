The match card for Bash in Berlin 2024, the next international WWE premium live event is gradually falling in place. Three overall matches for the show have been announced, thus far with more match announcements expected to follow on the coming episodes of Raw and Smackdown.

It appears the highly personal feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will produce the next match for them which should go down in a stipulated environment. The second match in their rivalry is likely to be a stipulated match, a glimpse of which we have already seen on this week’s Raw.

Punk and McIntyre brawled on the show at ringside where the latter got whipped with a belt by the former. This happened to possibly set up the stage for their next match during this ongoing feud. According to WrestlePurists, WWE is planning a Strap Match between Punk and McIntyre which should go down at Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event.

Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk after hitting a low blow at SummerSlam 2024. While McIntyre claimed in a post-match interview that he was done with Punk, the feud didn’t end there. McIntyre left with Punk’s family wristband to keep the bad blood ongoing.

Punk is also scheduled to appear on the two upcoming episodes of Raw on August 19 from the FLA Live Arena in Orlando, Florida, and then on August 26 from the Amica Mutal Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island to keep the build ongoing en route to Bash in Berlin 2024. The strap match is expected to be announced on one of these two episodes of Raw.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event, the first-of-its-kind is all set for Saturday, August 31 from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Currently, three matches for the show have been announced that will start streaming, live at 1 PM Eastern Time on Peacock/WWE Network.

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Mixed Tag Team Match: Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio