WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Has 2 Separate Wishes To Fulfill Before Retiring

Becky Lynch has been a top draw for the WWE for the last several years and that status will continue until she hangs up her boots for good. The year 2023 started for her on a good note as she became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Moving on, she got involved in a feud with another WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

This rivalry will certainly put a tick beside one of her wishlists in her career. However, Becky Lynch still has a couple of more checkboxes to be ticked before she announces retirement from in-ring competition. During an interview with Mark Andrews, the former Women’s Champion talked about her future in pro wrestling and revealed these two goals.

The MAN admittedly has a pledge to square off with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and secondly, she also wants to hold a Money in the Bank briefcase in the future.

“I do want to win the Money In The Bank briefcase before it’s all said and done, and also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I’ve been trying to get her for years. She’s been dodging me,” Becky Lynch stated.

“Every single Money In The Bank match I’ve been in, I’ve always been the second last person. We’re talking four Money In The Bank ladder matches, I’ve been the second last person.”

Becky Lynch reflects on topping Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in

While discussing his Money in the Bank wish, Becky Lynch was reminded of her husband Seth Rollins’ MITB win and cash-in which is often touted to be the greatest of all time in the history of WWE. It happened during the main event of WrestleMania 31 in 2015 as Rollins pinned Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat also featuring Brock Lesnar to steal the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Becky Lynch believes that it’s hard to overtake that surreal moment, “I don’t think anyone can and I don’t think there’s a point in trying. That’s going to go down as the greatest cash-in in history, and I’m quite alright to let him have that one. Maybe I can come fairly close.”

Currently, Becky Lynch has the following accomplishments in the WWE:

– 2x RAW Women’s Champion

– 4x SmackDown Women’s Champion

– 1x WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

– 1x WWE NXT Women’s Champion

– 6th Women’s Triple Crown Champion

– 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

– Winner of the 1st ever Women’s WrestleMania Main Event in 2019 to become the only co-Raw & Smackdown Women’s Champion