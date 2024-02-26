“These Allegations Are Horrible,” WWE’s Becky Lynch On Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Becky Lynch has risen to superstardom in the WWE when Vince McMahon used to run things in the company, solely. Time has changed a lot as the latter has gone from the creative part of the company. Besides, the latest scandalous allegations on the ex-WWE Chairman took him fully out of the equation and he’s in a situation where the sports entertainment business may never see him in public.

As the reports claim, Vince McMahon is presently facing accusations of sexual trafficking and misconduct from former WWE employee Janel Grant. In the lawsuit, Grant alleged that McMahon distributed her explicit content without consent alongside which other WWE personnel, undisclosed executives, and wrestling stars have also got involved.

Many WWE stars have previously opened up on these allegations on their former boss and Becky Lynch appeared to have joined that spree. While speaking during a conversation with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber match winner was asked about this sensitive topic. While admitting that these allegations were horrible, she expressed thankfulness for receiving an extremely supportive environment in the WWE since entering the business.

Becky Lynch received a supportive environment in WWE in the early days

“I’ve been fortunate in my career that I’ve always felt supported by the company. These allegations are horrible. It’s hard to reconcile, as a talent and as a woman, but my experience in WWE has only ever been amazing,” Becky Lynch detailed.

“Yes, in the beginning, there were some restrictions put on things. We couldn’t punch, we had to hair pull, there were weird things there. Being able to push us forward, push women forward, I’m very grateful for that and the opportunity to even have my family.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Becky Lynch is not the only woman who was approached for this sensitive matter and opine on it. Dave Meltzer shed light on the increasing scrutiny in the latest installment of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and revealed that multiple news outlets have reached out to female WWE talent for more information,

”One WWE star noted that a lot of news reporters have contacted female talent in the company to ask them about potential abuse.”

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. She will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title at Wrestlemania 40.