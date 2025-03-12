Since returning to WWE television, last fall, Raquel Rodriguez has mostly enjoyed her time as a bodyguard to Liv Morgan. Soon after the latter dropped her women’s world title in the first weeks of 2025, she’s been on the path to success by winning the tag titles. Now with Wrestlemania 41 on the horizon, the behemoth women’s superstar is looking forward to becoming a dual champion.

On the March 10 episode of WWE Raw that went down from Madison Square Garden in New York City, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley to become the new number-one contender for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She would now face the IC champion Lyra Valkyria on a date yet to be announced.

Speaking in a WWE Raw Digital Exclusive following the big win, Raquel Rodriguez was seemingly confident about capitalizing on this opportunity against the Irish WWE Superstar. She wasn’t the only Judgment Day member hoping to become a double champion, however.

Wrestlemania 41: Heated Confrontation At MSG Eyeing Triple Threat Title Bout At WWE PLE

Both, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez hope to become dual champions

In the video, Liv Morgan rather stated that both she and Raquel Rodriguez will soon be double champions. While holding the tag titles, Morgan clearly has plans to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship, a title that she lost to Rhea Ripley back in January during the Monday Night Raw Netflix premiere.

“You know what’s gonna happen to Lyra? The same thing that happened to Bayley tonight. So, yeah, I am very excited because pretty soon I’m gonna have have two of these bad boys [gestures to her Women’s Tag Team Title belt,]” added Raquel Rodriguez.

Being a part of Judgment Day, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez hold the record of being women’s tag team champions on three separate occasions. The faction itself held plenty of titles over the years, including the Women’s World Title, WWE Tag Team Titles, Women’s Tag Team Titles, NXT North American Championship, and Money in the Bank. Plus, Finn Balor goes against Bron Breakker on next week’s Raw over the Intercontinental Championship.

On the February 24 edition of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to win the Women’s Tag Team titles to begin their third reign with the belts. They are expected to defend the belts at Wrestlemania 41, next month.