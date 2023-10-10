Becky Lynch Announces Release Of Memoir Before WWE Wrestlemania 40

Being one of the top WWE superstars, it’s pretty certain that Becky Lynch will be seen in action at Wrestlemania 40, next year in April. Just a week prior to that show, she will also celebrate one of the biggest milestones of her life when she brings out a memoir on herself which has been in progress over the course of the past three years.

In addition to her various championship wins including her current NXT Women’s Championship reign, THE MAN will now have her autobiography in her resume as shared on her X handle. Earlier today, the revelation was made that the book titled Becky Lynch: The Man, Not Your Average Girl will be released next year on March 26. Retailers are already taking presale orders for the memoir.

🚨 LIFE NEWS 🚨 I’m proud to announce that after some time collecting my thoughts and putting pen to paper, you can now pre-order your copy of Becky Lynch: The Man RIGHT NOW wherever you purchase your books! Pre-order links in bio! pic.twitter.com/AqaIBggryr — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 9, 2023

Becky Lynch started writing a memoir during her pregnancy hiatus

The journey in the book will take us through Becky Lynch’s life and career including her early days of wrestling in Ireland and then her rise to fame within the WWE. As previously revealed by the top female star of the WWE, she started writing this book when she was away from the WWE with an injury in 2020 due to pregnancy reasons. Then during another hiatus in 2022, she probably had finished writing the project.

Becky Lynch finished writing her book in early 2023

While speaking to Stephen A. Smith ahead of this year’s Wrestlemania 39, Becky Lynch revealed that she was in the final stages of completing her first book about her life and career. It was also noted how her writing had gone to the publisher’s possession for the final editing process,

“I finished it, so now we’re in the editing process. I’ve done it very slowly over maybe a year or two. [But] you start overthinking. It’s funny because you start to change [things up], so then you’re going back. So I need to stop. [Luckily,] it’s with the editor.”

One of the toughest aspects of the memoir writing for Becky Lynch was discussing “some of the stuff that you’re embarrassed about or you’re ashamed about putting that on the paper.” However, those intimate and honest details will be shared in that book and the readers will get to know that “Big Time Becks” is a human being, too.