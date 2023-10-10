SportzWiki Logo
All

WWE

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Retains NXT Women’s Title On October 9 Episode

Arindam Pal

Oct 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Retains NXT Women’s Title On October 9 Episode

Since becoming the NXT Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch has proved to be a true warrior by putting the title on the line almost every week against opponents from both Raw and NXT. One such defense went down during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw against an opponent whom she wanted to face weeks ago.

Tegan Nox is that name who had to wait long enough to have an opportunity to face Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship. Eventually, that match finally took place on Raw but the youngster has come up short. Despite the valiant efforts made by the challenger, the champion successfully retained the title after tapping out to the Dis-Arm-Her submission maneuver.

Being a veteran in the WWE female locker room, Becky Lynch never shied away from working with the younger talents present in the locker room. While being the Raw/Smackdown Women’s Champion, she put over names like Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan in the past. While starting her NXT Women’s Title reign, she wanted to face another fresh talent Tegan Nox on Raw during her first title defense.

WWE Raw October 9 Episode Set New Record; Another CM Punk Tease Made

Becky Lynch previously defeated her title against Natalya Neidhart

But a month ago, WWE officials had the impression that Natalya Neidhart was a much more deserving candidate for a tile shot against Becky Lynch after wrestling twice at the Superstar Spectacle India amid Becky Lynch’s absence. BWE posted on X to let their followers know that the match was changed despite the champion requesting to make Nox her opponent,

“Natty’s situation was a creative board decision. A token of appreciation for her recent hardwork. Becky chose Tegan, but they felt it was not best. Hope this clear the mud.”

Becky Lynch dealt with a slight injury heading into Raw

Then the match was also scheduled to happen on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw if an injury wouldn’t be the bar. Heading into the title match, Becky Lynch was still not fully healed. Fresh off her victory against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy in an Extreme Rules Match, THE MAN suffered a lacerated arm which required 11 stitches to get fully healed. Apart from retaining the title against Nox, Lynch also received a challenge from Xia Li which is likely to be entertained, soon.

Tagged:

Becky Lynch

natalya neidhart

Tegan Nox

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

