Becky Lynch continued to be on the news headlines around the professional wrestling circuit throughout this week as rumors about her resurfacing in the WWE picture kept on coming. The latest about her return predicted her to be present at the media event thrown by WWE and Netflix ahead of Monday Night Raw’s arrival on the global OTT platform in January.

Proving the speculations true, Becky Lynch was indeed spotted at the Netflix event that took place at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, California. The event was covered by Deadline, and the former WWE Women’s Champion appeared to be one of the attendees as a representative of the WWE, although it’s yet to be confirmed whether she’s back on board or not.

Accompanying Becky Lynch at the high-profile Netflix media event was the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, the WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and WWE President Nick Khan at the headquarters as per the picture appeared online.

No update is there regarding Becky Lynch signing a new contract with the WWE

PWInsider was the outlet to break the news that Becky Lynch was all set to attend the Netflix event on December 4 at the HQ of the company. Now that he’s been spotted in a group photo, it’s further been noted by the source that she’s indeed back on the same page with the WWE. However, it’s yet to be confirmed whether a new deal between the two parties has been signed to affirm her TV return.

Nothing was officially stated regarding the status of Becky Lynch within the WWE. Rather, WWE President Nick Khan noted that the content to be similar when they hit the streaming service,

“We’re not changing the rating of our programming. So there’s some online chatter about, ‘oh, it’s going to be R-rated, or for us old folks, X-rated.’ That’s definitely not happening. It’s family-friendly, multi-generational, advertiser-friendly programming. It’s going to stay that way.”

The debut Monday Night Raw episode on Netflix is slated for Monday, January 6, at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. If previous reports are to be believed, then Becky Lynch will be a part of the historic show to join the mix on the Road to WrestleMania 41.