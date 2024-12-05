Ahead of the WWE Raw’s jump to Netflix in early 2025, both parties hosted a media event to commence their partnership. Going down from the headquarters of Netflix in Los Angeles, California, several WWE Superstars and head honchos attended the show to promote the content on the biggest online streaming platform, live.

Given the numbers, WWE’s current product surpassed all the previous eras, including the best phase, the Attitude Era, according to WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Speaking at the WWE & Netflix Lunch and Learn event ahead of the WWE Raw premiere in January, Levesque responded to a comment from Michael Cole, who mentioned the Attitude Era as WWE’s biggest era.

“I don’t think that is accurate anymore. I think it’s right now, and I think that the moment that we are going through right now,” Triple H chimed in to promote WWE Raw on Netflix. “You mentioned the Triple H Era. I don’t think it’s that. I think this, at the end of it, is going to be called the Netflix Era. That’s where the big change is.”

John Cena Retirement Tour: Plans Revealed For WWE Legend Upon Return

Netflix is prepared to stream WWE Raw in a live format

During the event, Netflix COO Bela Bajaria noted that viewers shouldn’t worry about watching WWE Raw on their platform despite the challenges they experienced during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. The highly anticipated boxing match drew over 65 million viewers worldwide but those issues have since been fixed, according to Bajaria’s conversation with Deadline.

Lola Vice Wants Custom Championship Belt Upon Winning WWE NXT Women’s Title

Bajaria also praised Netflix’s “amazing” engineering team, who “moved super quickly” during the Tyson vs. Paul event to maintain the stability of service despite the disruptions. WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque also shared her confidence, joking that he wouldn’t mind if 65 million fans tuned into WWE Raw, every week on Netflix which will now handle regular live TV programming on a weekly basis.

The WWE Raw launch event in association with Netflix had multiple WWE star powers in attendance. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, the WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and WWE President Nick Khan graced the occasion.

The debut WWE Raw episode on Netflix is slated for Monday, January 6, at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.