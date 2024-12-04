Even after more than a year of winning the championship, Rhea Ripley’s dominating title reign continued at Wrestlemania 40. On the Night One of the WWE premium live event, she put her Women’s World Championship on the line against one of the most veteran talents on the Raw roster, Becky Lynch, and defeated her in a singles contest.

Moving on, Rhea Ripley had to vacate her title as her arm was injured from an attack by Liv Morgan. She informed us that following Morgan’s attack, a week prior, she had no choice but to be on the shelf for “quite a few months” which caused the title to be relinquished in the first place.

Morgan eventually went on to capture that vacated title by defeating Becky Lynch at WWE’s King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Then on the May 27th edition of Monday Night Raw, Morgan further successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch in a steel cage match.

Rhea Ripley lost the women’s world title rematch at Summerslam due to Dominik

Despite Lynch’s determined efforts, Morgan retained her title via Dominik’s interferences and this match also marked Lynch’s final WWE appearance for now, as she is a free agent. There’s no update on whether she will come back to a WWE ring in the future but whenever it happens, she will be happy to receive a challenge from the former champion.

While speaking during Fanatics Fest, Rhea Ripley was asked if she does expect a rematch with Becky Lynch in the future. The Eradicator then stated that there’s a possibility that this happens but it also depends on whether Big Time Becks wants to come back in the WWE or not. However, if she returns, that door is always open for a challenge,

”I think that there’s a possibility whether Becky wants to come back or not I’m not entirely sure, but if she does return, that door is open and I’m always willing for a challenge.”

Following the injury, Rhea Ripley returned to in-ring action at Summerslam where she challenged Liv Morgan for the women’s world title. So close to the win, Dominik’s distraction was the reason that she was unable to win the title back.

