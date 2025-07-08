Becky Lynch continues to make moves in Hollywood amid her ongoing wrestling career, bringing more names to the movie industry from the WWE. In recent times, reports have been out regarding Cody Rhodes appearing in the upcoming “Naked Gun” reboot, while Roman Reigns will be starring as Akuma in the upcoming “Street Fighter” remake, with Rhodes also possibly joining him in this flick.

In addition, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is set to be involved in some acting work of her own, according to reports from Deadline. Given the updates from the source, the top WWE Raw Superstar will co-star in the upcoming FX series Movers.

This series will be presented through Executive Producers Cathy Shim and Robert Ben Garant, who famously produced and acted in the Comedy Central series Reno 911. Becky Lynch will appear in the flick alongside Sex/Life’s Darius Homayoun, Mayan MC’s Manny Montana, and comedians Maz Jobrani and Tanael Joachim. There is no word on when the show will be airing.

The show is being touted to be “an improvised workplace comedy revolving around the erratic and codependent lives of a crew of movers.” Deadline also gave an update regarding the future of Becky Lynch on WWE Raw, noting that after “Movers get picked up to series, it’s unknown what that will mean for her wrestling career.”

Apart from Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, former WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan also recently filmed a role in the upcoming Takashi Miike film “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo,” a continuation of the 1992 and 2009 “Bad Lieutenant” films, also starring “Iron Claw” star Lily James and “Hibiki” star Shun Oguri.

Becky Lynch to defend women’s IC title at WWE Evolution 2025

As of this writing, Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a triple threat match at WWE Evolution 2025, this Sunday night. Should she drop the title on the returning premium live event, it could be owing to the upcoming filming schedule of the reported series.

In the early part of 2025, Becky Lynch was still on a hiatus from WWE programming for nearly a year. She returned to WWE at WrestleMania this April. During the time-off, she was focused on acting projects, including upcoming appearances in Netflix’s “Happy Gilmore 2” movie and the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.”