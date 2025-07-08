The inaugural champion with the Women’s Intercontinental Title is coming to regain her belt at WWE Evolution 2025. Ahead of the title match scheduled for this weekend’s premium live event, it was Lyra Valkyria who stood tall in the ring on the latest episode of WWE Raw, downing two of her opponents in the triple-threat match set for the all-women PLE.

After weeks of tension on Raw between three current rivals of the female roster, a title match has been scheduled for WWE Evolution 2025, where Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. In light of the announcement that came on social media, the champion was listed to appear on Raw.

On the July 7 episode of Monday Night Raw that aired from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, Becky Lynch was out to receive an explanation on how two “losers” got a title match at WWE Evolution 2025 in a scenario where her chances of losing the Women’s Intercontinental Championship would be greater. She was seemingly pi**ed for having to face Bayley or Lyra Valkyria, again.

Before Becky could do further explanation about the controversial title match at WWE Evolution 2025, Bayley came out to the ring and confronted her. Valkyria also followed her up and noted that her title was wrapped around a “bucket full of crazy” and it was about time for her to take it back. Bayley mentioned that she could’ve been the Women’s Intercontinental Champion if it wasn’t for Valkyria’s intervention two weeks ago.

Given their recent differences, Bayley was too disappointed with Valkyria, and the feeling was mutual, leading the two to come to blows. Valkyria tried to punch Bayley, but she ended up hitting Lynch instead. The brawl continued with Valkyria downing both Bayley and Lynch with the Night Wing. Valkyria stood tall over fallen Lynch and Bayley, sending her a clear message before WWE Evolution 2025.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Miss Money in the Bank Naomi vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE