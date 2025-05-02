Heading into Wrestlemania 41, Becky Lynch was reportedly under a WWE contract for months but that wasn’t enough to drag her back on WWE programming in time for the WWE premium live event. A marquee superstar like her wasn’t initially supposed to be left out of the PLE that’s the biggest pro-wrestling wrestling extravaganza but ultimately things didn’t materialize.

Speaking in a conversation on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was asked about the unexpected delay in Becky Lynch’s WWE return, In response, he explained that creative plans had been pitched for her back in January, but plans didn’t move forward. While he wasn’t sure about the exact planned matching up to her star power, it wasn’t a standard one-on-one match.

As such, Becky Lynch was possibly booked in a multi-woman setup like a triple threat, fatal-4-way, or a tag team match in a return scenario which wasn’t liked by her, at all. According to him, the multi-time champion is always strategic and understands how to create buzz. Henceforth, she scrapped the comeback for such a match despite being under a WWE contract.

Becky Lynch Hit Major Hollywood Gig Ahead Of WWE Wrestlemania 41 Weekend

Becky Lynch wanted to create buzz on WWE programming upon her return

That being said, the key story of the report is that Becky Lynch was never interested to be part of some uninspired or lazy storytelling and henceforth, held back herself for something more interesting from the creative prospect.

“She’s been signed, she’s been under contract for months—at least four or five that I know of. But she hasn’t been brought to TV to do anything or anything like that,” the source noted about plans around Becky Lynch.

“She’s very smart though. She knows what creates buzz. But she also doesn’t want lazy booking. I don’t think she wants that. She wants something inspired.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

This updates comes just days after Becky Lynch talked about her status with the WWE around WrestleMania 41. Appearing on the Improv Show, she admitted to be aware of the biggest wrestling season of the year but she joked about not wrestling anymore. She then assured the fans that she might return someday, but that didn’t happen, imminently until the day of Wrestlemania 41.

Back during the WWE Raw debut episode on Netflix in January, many believed that Becky Lynch would eventually find her way back to television since she was attending the promotional events. Per the above report, plans for her around that time were scrapped, eventually delaying her comeback to WWE programming.