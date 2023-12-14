Becky Lynch Considered A “WWE Superstar Through And Through” By Hall Of Famer

Becky Lynch brings a bonafide star power to the WWE programming like nobody else in the women’s division. She was converted into a jobber soon after her main roster debut which gathered frustrations within her. After patiently waiting for multiple years, she eventually unleashed that fury to become the headliner of the first all-women Wrestlemania main event.

2023 was another remarkable year in the career of Becky Lynch as she got to achieve an accolade of becoming an NXT Women’s Champion, She proved to be a true warrior by putting the title on the line almost every week against opponents from both Raw and NXT. Plus, she also handpicked opponents for the title defenses to give chances to newbie superstars to step up against a superpower like her.

Becky Lynch spent over a month in the WWE NXT programming after wrapping up her feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus which continued through Wrestlemania 39 to Payback 2023. It was at the beginning of September when she was able to win the NXT Women’s Championship and started appearing regularly on the black and gold brand.

Becky Lynch praised by NXT head honcho Shawn Michales

Being a WWE Raw Superstar, Becky Lynch also represented the title on the main roster. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels who runs things these days in the NXT creative couldn’t help but praise the work ethic that THE MAN brought during that period.

“Becky Lynch is a huge star. She’s a WWE Superstar through and through. But she came down to ‘NXT’ and just made sure she wanted to lift up all of the women, and ‘NXT’ as a whole down there,” HBK said during a recent media call. “I think for me, the humility at which she went about doing that, to me, was just off the charts, and that’s what I appreciated so much about her doing it.”

Becky Lynch stayed extremely professional during NXT career

As mentioned above, Becky Lynch won the title from Tiffany Stratton on the September 15 episode of WWE NXT and had a string run with it until NXT Halloween Havoc in late October. Like a true veteran, she took over her country native, Lyra Valkyria by passing on the title to her. Lynch was further praised for her humble and professional side during that tenure which wasn’t necessarily needed,

“She did a great deal for us, was good from a ratings standpoint, was great professionally to get to work with, was great creatively for us, and then also did everything that she could to lift our women’s division. To also continue to work with a number of the young ladies, she never once didn’t have time whether it was getting in there physically, or helping them verbally.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)