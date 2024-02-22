WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Could Again Be Punched In The Face By Nia Jax

The moment Becky Lynch became The MAN in the WWE was caused by Nia Jax punching her in the face. This eventually led the former to become the marquee attraction in the company in the first-ever all-female Wrestlemania headliner in 2019. Perhaps, that organic storyline would never have a matchup in the future but Nia Jax can’t wait to repeat the history.

Nia Jax punching Becky Lynch in the face happened on the Road to Survivor Series 2018, five years ago. The behemoth superstar recently took to Twitter and commented on a post celebrating the 5-year anniversary of the incident. Jax made it clear that she couldn’t wait to recreate the bloodied scene, yet again,

”Oh believe me, the pleasure was all mine! And I can’t wait to do it again!”

Oh believe me, the pleasure was all mine! And I can’t wait to do it again! https://t.co/oD2nx7SW4m — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) November 12, 2023

Nia Jax broke Becky Lynch’s face before Survivor Series 2018

Leading up to the highly anticipated Champion vs. Champion match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at the 2018 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the brand war competition between RAW and Smackdown was at its peak in November of that year.

Becky Lynch was in charge of things when Smackdown invaded Raw before Survivor Series 2023 with her allies. She was brawling with numerous Raw stars in the ring, which included Nia Jax. There was a spot when Jax ended up legitimately punching the then Smackdown Women’s Champion into the face which broke her nose and thereby led to a concussion.

This would also lead to the cancellation of the dream match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey which never happened in the future despite the two staying with the company for a long tenure. Jax was fired from the WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic releases but she was hired back by the company after TKO took things over. In fact, Jax reportedly was the first hiring made by Vince McMahon under the TKO umbrella.

Since coming back to the WWE, Nia Jax squared off against Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4th, but she was unable to win the match. As for Becky Lynch, she won the NXT Women’s Championship in this year’s September but at Halloween Havoc in November, she lost the belt to Lyra Valkyria.