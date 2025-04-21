Returning at Wrestlemania 41, Becky Lynch wanted to contribute in the ongoing success spree for her country-native Lyra Valkyria and she achieved that goal. As such, not only Becky became a champion at the Show of Shows but also her tag team partner, Valkyria walked out of the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a dual champion.

In the penultimate match of Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night, Becky Lynch & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defeated Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Becky turned out to be the surprise tag team partner for Valkyria after the originally scheduled Bayley was taken out of the equation via a backstage attack, the night before.

After the incident took place on Wrestlemania 41 Saturday night, Valkyria was given 24 hours to find a new partner and Lynch was already heavily rumored to be taking that place. Making those predictions true, Becky came out in a surprising capacity amid huge cheers from the audience.

Wrestlemania 41: John Cena Secures Record-Breaking 17th World Title Win At WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 41: Becky Lynch sought revenge on Liv Morgan upon return

The finish of the match also saw Lynch seeking her revenge on Liv Morgan. Lynch last appeared on WWE programming after she lost a steel cage match to Morgan on Raw in May 2024 after Dominik Mysterio interfered. At Wrestlemania 41, Becky pinned Morgan via a Manhandle Slam after Morgan was focused on taking Valkyria out of the ring.

Following Becky securing the pinfall win for her team, Valkyria has now become a double champion at Wrestlemania 41, holding the Women’s Intercontinental Championship and the Women’s Tag Team titles. This is also a first-time accolade in WWE women’s division history as a talent is holding these two particular titles at the same time.

Also, both the new Women’s Tag Team Champions belong to Ireland. Even before this outing at Wrestlemania 41, Lynch has been a mentor to Valkyria in her career. She previously put Valkyria over in 2023 by losing the NXT Women’s Championship to her. Last night marked Becky’s return to WWE programming since last year’s May.

Meanwhile, WWE hasn’t revealed the identity of Bayley’s attacker. The former tag champions, Morgan & Rodriguez are the usual suspects but they’ve claimed that they had nothing to do with this.