Becky Lynch Eyes Solid Wrestlemania 40 Match Against Top WWE Raw Superstar

During her tenure with the WWE, Becky Lynch was able to become one of the most accomplished female WWE superstars in history. After the initial hesitations within the WWE creative about her, she was punched into the face by Nia Jax to become THE MAN and the rest is history.

Down the road, Becky Lynch achieved the historic feat of being the first woman to win in the main event of WrestleMania. Her victory over Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey also made her the first-ever and only co-Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion in the WWE. Earlier this year, she also pulled off the NXT Women’s Title win, a belt that she never won in the past.

Becky Lynch to stay under the WWE banner

Now, with 2024 approaching, Becky Lynch has some bigger goals in sight despite there being some mumblings about her career in the WWE. Some top superstars’ WWE contracts will be up, next year alongside her and fans are concerned about what that means. While speaking with Strutting From Gorilla, the veteran star assured them by saying that she plans on staying with the WWE for the rest of her career.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode

Becky Lynch wants to face Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 40

Additionally, Becky Lynch pointed out that when she held the women’s title, it became the main event of every show, and she wants to ensure that it is showcased as the centerpiece of WWE events. She expressed her frustration with the reigning women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley who’s not that much of an active title defender. Then the notion of a massive Wrestlemania 40 match was also teased,

“There is the next stop, which is taking the title off Rhea Ripley. That title, when I hold that title, that title is the main event of every show. Her title has been seen in many main events, but not because she’s been defending it, no, just because she’s being the accompaniment to the main event. I can’t have that. I’m sick of that. I’m sick of that and I’m going to take that title back off her, preferably at WrestleMania.”

During the conversation, Becky Lynch also noted how her immediate focus is on her upcoming match with Nia Jax which is set to take place on the January 1 episode of WWE Raw dubbed as Day 1.