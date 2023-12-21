Becky Lynch Plans On Staying In WWE For The Rest Of Her Wrestling Career

Becky Lynch has already enjoyed a tremendous career in the WWE which essentially made her a staple in this industry. She doesn’t have any plans to stop herself from achieving even more as a working other. With her WWE contract being up earlier next year, there’ve been some speculations about the next step in her career but it appears that WWE will always be associated with her.

If the recent reports are to go by then 2024 seems will be an interesting year where some top pro wrestlers could be entering free agency. This includes WWE stars Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Seth Rollins alongside his wife Becky Lynch. New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Kazuchika Okada and, AEW World Champion MJF will also hit the open market.

The fact that a former WWE Women’s Champion like Becky Lynch will also reportedly have her deal expire in the summer with her husband Rollins, is indeed a piece of big news. Talking about the forthcoming situation, THE MAN herself doesn’t have time, entertaining the thoughts of leaving the WWE.

Becky Lynch has no intention of leaving the WWE

During an interview with Strutting From Gorilla, Becky Lynch indicated that her main goal is to remain with the WWE for the rest of her career. This is what she had to offer upon getting asked whether she plans on staying with the WWE in the foreseeable future,

“Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely. Growing up, WWE is what I watched, it’s what I loved, it’s the reason I became a professional wrestler. Now, having been in it, I love it. I love the people, I love the audience, and I love being able to being an important part of change. I love that I get to continue to drive that and that my voice matters in WWE.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

During her tenure with the WWE, Becky Lynch was able to be one of the most accomplished female WWE superstars in history, achieving the historic feat of being the first woman to win in the main event of WrestleMania. Her victory over Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey also made her the first-ever and only co-Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion in the WWE. Earlier this year, she also pulled off the NXT Women’s Title win, a belt that she never won in the past.