Becky Lynch Gunned For Hollywood Career Before Signing Up With WWE

Becky Lynch is en route to move into an opportunity at Wrestlemania XL that could make her a seven-time women’s champion in the WWE. But preparing for that match isn’t the only task in hand for her as she’s also on a promotion spree.

It’s been a long journey for the WWE Superstar to rise to the top of professional wrestling over the course of the last several years. Ahead of the March 26 release of her book named “Becky Lynch: The Man – Not Your Average Average Girl”, she was seen in a conversation with The New York Post where she revisited the days of turmoil in a native country.

Coming to the United States in 2010, Becky Lynch was in need of a job while she was already graduating. She took a job at a bar where she also used to stay above it in a small room.

THE MAN then moved to Chicago in 2011, where she enrolled at Columbia College to pursue acting. She wanted to move back to New York but then there was a twist in the tale,

“I figured, ‘Maybe I can get into the theater space somehow, maybe something will take off.’ It didn’t, but I did make a lot of connections, and I did make memories that last a lifetime.”

Becky Lynch had an interesting life ahead of WWE signing

It was revealed that Becky Lynch got into stunt work for the TV show ‘Vikings’. Due to this, she joined a wrestling gym owned by a friend and that’s how her path turned toward the WWE. After being around the wrestling scene, she had a tryout in the WWE before signing a developmental deal in 2013. Down the road, she went on to become a six-time women’s champion in the company and one of the biggest star powers that they could possibly have.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. She will now challenge Rhea Ripley for the World Heavyweight Championship at the PLE.