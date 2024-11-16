After months of speculations, Becky Lynch could finally be inching closer to end her hiatus and return to WWE programming. If the latest reports regarding her comeback to the WWE are any indications then she should be on board within early 2025.

PWInsider reports that “sources within WWE and Netflix have stated that Becky Lynch is expected to be back in the mix with the company” by the time WWE Raw premieres on Netflix in January 2025. That being said, it’s being assumed that we should have her on the debut Raw episode on Netflix that’s slated for Monday, January 6, at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The top WWE Superstar is also slated to make an appearance at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles this Sunday (November 17) for a conversation called “Becky Lynch Disarms Us.” Alongside discussions over her memoir that was released earlier this year, Vulture is teasing that she might provide a glimpse at what’s in store in her future, next.

Becky Lynch is admittedly enjoying her time away from the WWE

Previously, during an appearance on the Games With Names podcast over the summer, Becky Lynch said she was enjoying her time away from the ring and had “many options on the table” for her future. While nothing regarding her WWE return has been noted, the current updates suggest that would mean that she has agreed to sign a new contract with the company.

On WrestleVotes Radio, it was mentioned that Becky Lynch’s name still appears on WWE’s internal talent roster. As such, her presence on the roster was always there and once there was a feeling that the concerned had just forgotten to take it off the list. However, it was also touted to be a ‘moral support’ as WWE officials always wanted her to be back in the future.

Per the reports of Fightful Select, Becky Lynch’s contract with the WWE expired in June 2024 after which she headed into an extended hiatus. Her husband, Seth Rollins’ contract was also up with the WWE but since then, Rollins has re-signed a deal with the WWE to be back on WWE Raw television.