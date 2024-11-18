While the debut date for WWE Raw on Netflix has long been confirmed for January 6 of next year, the official information regarding the venue on WWE’s part, came just a few hours ago. Proving the earlier reports true, the historic premiere of the WWE flagship show will go down from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

It has also been revealed that tickets for the WWE Raw Netflix premiere will go on sale this Friday at 1 PM ET via Ticketmaster. To load things up, Travis Scott has also been announced to be attending the show. One of the most popular hip-hop artists in the world today was always rumored to join the show while WWE’s Chief Content Officer took to Twitter to confirm the news.

WWE Women Superstars Made History Last Week With First-Time Achievement

The newly inaugurated Intuit Dome had been in the news to be the host of the WWE Raw Netflix premiere dating back to September when WrestleVotes Radio reported that this venue was considered to be the venue for the show. The consideration came as Netflix is based in LA and they probably wanted the festivities to go down from their base.

While nothing is confirmed regarding superstars’ appearances on WWE Raw Netflix, WWE is currently advertising John Cena, Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair to be appearing on the debut Netflix episode.

WWE Raw: Damage CTRL Reveals Next Goal Following Dakota Kai Return On November 11 Episode

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1858379361432297497/

https://twitter.com/TripleH/status/1858380911706063266

Netflix hopes to resolve technical faults before WWE Raw premiere in January

Ahead of the premiere episode, WWE fans are skeptical about a seamless broadcast of Monday Night Raw on the network. This comes after Netflix’s blockbuster night with Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul drew 60 million viewers, but it faced technical glitches in the form of persistent buffering and connection issues. There are concerns that WWE Raw gets marred by similar faults.

According to Fightful Select, the platform assured WWE that these issues would be resolved before January. Additionally, a WWE executive added, “If we were ever doing the type of traffic Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were doing, that would be a good problem to have.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) previously reported that the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw is expected to be a “big show.” It was cited by the source that a longtime WWE employee noted that it would likely be one of the biggest episodes of WWE’s flagship show in its history, from the standpoint of buzz.