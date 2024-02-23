Becky Lynch Interested In Another WWE NXT Run Against A Charismatic Opponent

Becky Lynch brings a bonafide star power to the WWE programming from the women’s division like nobody else. Upon her entry into the main roster, she was quickly converted into a jobber as the WWE creative team was hesitant with her push. After patiently waiting for multiple years, she was eventually punched into the face by Nia Jax to become THE MAN.

This made her the winner of the first-ever main eventer of the all-women WrestleMania headliner match in 2019. Her victory over Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey also made her the first-ever and only co-Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion in the WWE. Earlier this year, she pulled off the NXT Women’s Title win, a belt that she never won in the past.

It’s safe to say that 2023 was another remarkable year in the career of Becky Lynch due to her maiden run with the NXT Women’s Title. She proved to be a true warrior by putting the title on the line almost every week against opponents from both Raw and NXT. Plus, she also handpicked opponents for the title defenses to give chances to newbie superstars to step up against a superpower like her.

Becky Lynch plans to have a feud with NXT’s Thea Hail

Being a true veteran, Becky Lynch still plans on carrying the trend of working with future star powers from the NXT roster. While speaking with Strutting From Gorilla, she talked about the current crop of NXT talent and picked someone who she likes to have a feud with. Thea Hail is that one name that raised interest in her to be going back to NXT in the future,

“And then there’s other people that I’ve had my eye on. I think Thea Hail is somebody that I look forward to seeing how she progresses. She’s somebody that’s different. She’s got this particular charisma about her that I really like and that I really enjoy so, I’m looking forward to one day stepping in the ring with her too.”

In 2023, Becky Lynch spent over a month in the WWE NXT programming after wrapping up her feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus which continued through Wrestlemania 39 to Payback 2023. It was at the beginning of September when she was able to win the NXT Women’s Championship. At Halloween Havoc, she lost the belt to Lyra Valkyria to stop appearing on the black-and-gold brand.