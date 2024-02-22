Charlotte Flair Increasing Knee Strength Ahead Of WWE Return From Injury

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for more than a couple of months and going by the severity of the injury, she’s not supposed to be back on TV. until it’s the 2024 fall. However, a successful surgery has been performed on her knees and she’s recovering faster than expected which reportedly could prepone her comeback.

Due to this ongoing injury, Charlotte Flair will miss WrestleMania season for the first time after a couple of years, and only the second time in the last eight years. With 7 weeks already passed since her surgery, she is seemingly working out as much as possible. At the latest, she took to her Twitter/ X account to post a video of her doing rehab exercises on her left knee.

As confirmed by the WWE in December, Charlotte Flair would be out of action for 9 months due to a knee injury that she suffered during her match against Asuka on the December 8 episode. With WrestleMania 40 being just less than 4 months away, she would now miss the biggest event of the year and some more international PLEs lined up this summer.

Charlotte Flair removed from the Smackdown banner during an injury hiatus

Despite being sidelined from action, Charlotte Flair reportedly received one of the biggest contracts in WWE history which is only reserved for a few female talents in the company. But being away from TV for a significant timeframe, she was removed from the late 2023 Smackdown banner which now has the Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair on it.

Speaking of Belair, she was in conversation on ROAR Around The Ring while admitting that it will be indeed a huge blow to the WWE women’s division in the absence of The Queen. But the bright side is that a fresh talent would be presented with an opportunity as a replacement,

“Me selfishly, we all know I’ve always looked up to Charlotte Flair, I’ve always wanted to have a dream match against her, with her, it doesn’t matter as long as I can be in the ring with her.

But it does open up an opportunity for someone else, and that’s just the way this business is. I always say, you gotta stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. You never know when your opportunity’s gonna come.”