WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Becky Lynch Warned By Rhea Ripley

With a huge Wrestlemania XL bout on the line, Becky Lynch is seemingly focused on winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 bout that will determine the next challenger for the Women’s World Championship. She’s previously sent a warning to the reigning champion Rhea Ripley who’s now fired back at her potential ‘Mania opponent.

A lot of rumored matches are expected to be added to the card of Wrestlemania 40. One of them seems to be between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley with the Women’s World Championship on the line which should be the headliner of Night One. But in order to make that match happen, Lynch needs to clinch a win at the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup.

Ripley is aware of the threat that Lynch is capable of offering to her at ‘Mania but she’s certainly not intimidated. After remaining silent for weeks, the Women’s World Champion has now responded to her possible challenge. During her appearance on WWE’s The Bump this week, Ripley reminded everyone of the dominance and destruction during her ongoing title reign.

Plus, MAMI essentially sent a warning to Becky Lynch who is entering Elimination Chamber 2024 to clinch a win and affirm the Wrestlemania 40 bout,

“She said that I’m gonna find out what it feels like to be on the bottom. Intriguing. That’s really intriguing. I don’t know that feeling. Becky, she talks a big game. She’s very smart, and she’s very good on the microphone. But to get Mami on the bottom, that’s a lot of work. That is a lot of work.”

While Ripley is set to defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024, Becky Lynch will share the ring with Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan in the Women’s Chamber match.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event will take place at the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth, Australia. The updated match card for the show is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect