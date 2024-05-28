WWE Raw will be moving fast toward the next premium live event in the schedule named Clash at the Castle that’s scheduled within just three weeks in the United Kingdom. The main event for that night featuring the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has already been announced and he will be getting an opportunity to build momentums, next week by taking on a WWE Hall of Famer.

As confirmed on this week’s WWE Raw, Damien Priest will compete against Rey Mysterio in next week’s episode. This should be declared as the main event of the night which is currently being advertised as a non-title bout as the challenger hasn’t been involved in the title pursuit in recent times.

Multiple storylines will run together to produce this matchup on WWE Raw, next week. Rey’s former LWO stablemate Carlito turned heel a few weeks ago by attacking him and since then he’s been trying to be recruited by The Judgment Day in their group. So, it’s likely that he will try to interfere in the match in favor of Priest who is also scheduled to defend his world title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle PLE.

In the meantime, Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Rey’s son have been helping Liv Morgan in winning matches. While he’s pretending to be stopping her from winning, there are indications that they are actually working together. Last night on WWE Raw, he helped Morgan retain the Women’s World Title over Becky Lynch in a headliner Steel Cage match.

Dominik also helped Morgan win the title at Saturday’s King & Queen of the Ring PLE against Lynch by passing a chair into the ring. Morgan then capitalized by planting Becky onto the steel chair to secure the three-count. To give him something back, Morgan ended up kissing Dominik to end this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw June 3 episode match card

A tag team matchup featuring The New Day and the Authors of Pain will also take place on the June 3 episode of WWE Raw which takes place at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The current match card for the show is given below:

– Non-title match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

– Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus

– The New Day vs. Authors of Pain