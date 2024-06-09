Coming to the United States all the way from Ireland, the journey to stardom wasn’t easy for Becky Lynch and this hard path essentially made her a pioneer in the world of women’s professional wrestling. It’s needless to say she inspired many to follow her from a career perspective and former WWE NXT Superstar Tay Melo FKA Taynara Conti is one of those names.

For the time being, Becky Lynch has headed to a hiatus from the WWE programming and if reports are any indications then it’s going to be a long one. There’s no confirmed update on whether she comes back to the WWE since her contract with the company is over. Being a free agent, there are also speculations about the top WWE Superstar possibly heading into All Elite Wrestling to commence a fresh journey.

Reason Becky Lynch Extended WWE Run Beyond Wrestlemania 40 Amid Contract Expiry

One fan took to Twitter to ask Tay Melo Guevara about her thoughts on Becky Lynch possibly coming to AEW. The fan also wanted to know if Tay would be interested to compete against the former champion in a one-on-one capacity. The AEW star showered the addressee with tremendous praise by calling her an inspiration as she showed how to be a mother while continuing a successful wrestling career.

Tay Melo praises Becky Lynch for her glorious career trajectory

Melo also wrote that she would love to wrestle Becky Lynch if the scenario is possible someday,

“She is such an inspiration, got back after pregnancy and showed everyone you can be a mom & have a successful career.. and I would LOVE to wrestle her.”

While there are endless rumors about the career trajectory of Becky Lynch, Tay Melo also remains under observation of the fans as she is gearing up for a comeback. Since welcoming her first baby with her husband Sammy Guevera, Tay has returned to ring sessions and she is currently waiting to get cleared by the AEW officials before making an in-ring return.

As for Becky Lynch, she was last seen on the May 27 episode of Monday Night Raw where she lost to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match in the main event segment. It was a rematch for the Women’s World Championship after Morgan won the title at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.