Being one of the most entertaining characters on AEW TV, Tay Melo remained one of the most polarizing figures of the company for the past few years. After having a failed stint in the WWE, All Elite Wrestling gave the chance to prove her potential and she capitalized on it. Not only that, the Brazilian bombshell also found her real-life partner in the promotion, as well.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have been considered one of the power couples in the professional wrestling industry. While enjoying their time on the AEW roster, they made their relationship public in early 2022, just after Guevara was over from his engagement to his previous fiancée, Pam Nizio. The new pair then got married in the summer of that year before welcoming their baby to this world.

The announcement of this baby came in March 2023 at AEW Double or Nothing PPV and the couple then welcomed their daughter, Luna Melo Guevara, last November. That being said, Tay Melo has been absent from in-ring competition for more than a year. But the journey of making a comeback has begun as she wants to prove something to herself.

AEW doesn’t have any creative plans in store for Tay Melo’s return

As seen on social media, Tay Melo is training hard to go back to the shape of wrestling with the help of her husband Sammy Guevera while also taking care of baby Luna. However, if the reports of Fightful Select are any indications then there is no word regarding her immediate creative plans for a TV comeback,

“Tay Melo is back in the ring training, but we’ve not heard of any creative plans for her imminently.”

As you can guess, the former AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion still has a long way to go before she can make a return to the AEW Women’s roster. The path to comeback won’t be that easy for her since motherhood changes body aspects and she will be needing a lot of gym and training sessions to get off those ring rusts.

It was on May 20 that Tay Melo expressed her joy on X about getting back in the ring. With all the patience she admitted to taking time to get ready for a return. Furthermore, she also acknowledged that her body had changed after pregnancy but the commitment to become even stronger will always be there. She also expressed her will to become a champion to set an example for working mothers.