Becky Lynch and the expiry of her WWE contract have been a matter of discussion for professional wrestling fans for a long time. She is gone from the WWE for the time being and if recent reports are to go by then chances are pretty low that we will see her back on TV, anytime soon. She could also end up going to a different company rather than coming back to the WWE if a proper deal is offered.

As the reports from the sources, Becky Lynch’s latest WWE contract was over on June 1 making her a free agent in the professional wrestling market. Her final match on WWE television for the time being was a steel cage loss to Liv Morgan on Raw for the Women’s World Championship. Originally, she was set to leave earlier but there’s a reason that she worked a few shows following Wrestlemania XL.

Jordynne Grace Faces “A Lot Of Pressure” About Representing TNA On WWE Television

In the latest update on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Becky Lynch’s contract expired this past weekend and there are no immediate plans for her to return to the WWE. She was originally supposed to wrap things up at WrestleMania XL alongside her husband Seth Rollins who also lost the World Heavyweight Title on that night to go away for nursing an injury.

Natalya Neidhart: Latest Update On WWE Re-Signing Veteran Female Talent

WWE wanted Becky Lynch for a program with Liv Morgan

In the meantime, Becky Lynch was called back for a short program with Liv Morgan to boost the latter’s credibility. WWE wanted Morgan to win the title from THE MAN rather than in a Battle Royal for the vacant title. Hence, her title win was postponed to the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia after which Morgan again defeated her to retain on the Raw episode right after the PLE.

Regarding Becky Lynch’s arrival on AEW, the President of the company, Tony Khan addressed the possibility of bringing while talking to The Rich Eisen Show. He explained that he doesn’t want to follow a tampering approach and rather wants to maintain a classy way of bringing top talents. Despite the highly competitive nature of the wrestling industry, he wanted to remain fair in terms of future signings.

Becky Lynch isn’t the only superstar whose contract with the WWE has expired as multiple other names are on the verge of losing their existence on the roster if new contracts aren’t offered. Recently, Damian Priest and Seth Rollins have signed new contracts while names like Natalya, Chad Gable, Ricochet, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo are in the line to get done with their contracts, this summer.