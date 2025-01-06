With reports affirming her presence on WWE Raw’s Netflix debut set for tonight from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, Becky Lynch has been confirmed for another Netflix project. The WWE Superstar under her real name of Rebecca Quin, has landed a supporting role in Happy Gilmore 2, set to release on Netflix in 2025.

According to the updates of PWInsider, Becky Lynch will play a golfer alongside NFL legend Reggie Bush. The sequel will feature Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore, with Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Ben Stiller, and Bad Bunny also joining the star cast. In more news about this project, AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to make his feature film debut with this movie, adding a touch of more wrestling association to the star-studded lineup.

Tessa Blanchard Could Be WWE-Bound Following Surprise TNA Return In 2024

As for Becky Lynch, her involvement aligns with WWE’s partnership with Netflix, which kicks off with tonight’s Raw debut on the platform. She has been absent from WWE programming for the past several months but she was seen at WWE’s December promotional event celebrating the deal with Netflix, fueling up speculation about her future with the company.

Tiffany Stratton’s Title Win On January 3 WWE Smackdown Reportedly “Planned For Weeks”

Becky Lynch will also feature in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Becky Lynch has always been open about having an aspiration in Hollywood apart from her professional wrestling career. A few weeks ago, she revealed through social media on landing a role in season one of the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, which will air on Paramount Plus. In a session on the social media platform, she noted being a former women’s champion who only has one place to head onto, and that’s to the stars.

Coming back to her future with the WWE, Becky Lynch attended the media event thrown by WWE and Netflix ahead of Monday Night Raw’s arrival on the global OTT platform in January in Los Angeles, California, last month which marked her re-entry to the company. This came as an aftermath report from PWInsider as the outlet informed that she was always booked for the media event in Netflix’s headquarters.

Now recent reports have claimed that Becky Lynch will feature on the WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix, tonight and her appearance will also ensure the beginning of high-level Wrestlemania plans.