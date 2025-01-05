To shake things up in the professional wrestling landscape, the once-banished Tessa Blanchard found her way back to TNA Wrestling. It appeared to be a sheer surprise to the fanbase of the company to see her back on the scene in the promotion that once fired her due to unprofessional reasons.

However, now the return has happened, reports are already out claiming that Tessa Blanchard could eventually find her in the WWE fold despite past differences given the fact that TNA is going through a partnership with the TKO-owned brand. NXT Superstars have appeared in the company and vice-versa in the recent past and the former champion could be part of the trade.

Tessa Blanchard Kicks Off 2025 For TNA Taking Back ‘Her’ Locker Room

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Tessa Blanchard’s reappearance might be part of a calculated move for a longer plan that could pave the way for her eventual appearance in the WWE. It was cited that there are talents in the WWE who are willing to face her and they might just receive the opportunity.

“It’s a really weird story,” Meltzer explained the reasons for TNA vouching for Tessa Blanchard’s return. “It could be a favor for WWE. The idea is that if she’s in TNA for a while, and there is no big backlash or anything, they could bring her into WWE because there are women in WWE that want to work with her. There may be some that don’t, but I know there are some that do.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Tessa Blanchard internally pushed to feud with Jordynne Grace

Fightful Select has already reported that there has been an internal push to have Tessa Blanchard a feud with the former Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. The plan reportedly is to debut the returnee as a heel and beat Grace within the next month. With contract expiry coming up, TNA expects to lose the latter, Josh Alexander, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the coming weeks.

There’s no denying the controversial past of Tessa Blanchard, including allegations of bullying and racial slurs that have made her a polarizing figure in wrestling and also barred her from making an appearance in the WWE. While she’s denied the accusations, the past allegations did halt her career for the past few years as she looks forward to having a fresh stint in TNA.