After months of waiting, Tiffany Stratton was finally able to call herself a champion upon arrival on the main roster, last year. With fans and critics touting her to be a future star power for the WWE women’s roster, it was high time for the female talent to capture the title and start building her legacy which should now become a reality on the Road to Wrestlemania 41.

According to the reports of PWInsider, the Money in the Bank cash-in and title change in favor of Tiffany Stratton had been planned for weeks but things were kept highly confidential. The move was designed specifically to create a major moment on WWE Smackdown and it was strategically executed for the 3-hour expansion of the show on the USA Network.

The moment on the January 3 episode eventually benefitted the show, the host network, and Tiffany Stratton. This came as a follow-up after WrestleVotes insider account on X (formerly Twitter) informed that there had been some last-minute rewrites to the show, according to a source, that occurred as late as 6 PM EST that indicated some championship changes,

“Some backstage chatter about a potential title change tonight on #SmackDown, with last-minute rewrites reportedly happening as late as 6 PM, according to a source.”

Tiffany Stratton had a successful MITB cash-in on WWE Smackdown

Proving the reports true, one title did change hands on the first blue brand show of 2024, this Friday night. In one of the main events of this week’s WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax (c) defeated Naomi to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. The outcome was influenced by Tiffany Stratton as she hit Naomi with her Money in the Bank briefcase.

In a double-turn after the match, Tiffany Stratton further took out LeRae and then Bianca Belair who was out to attack Jax with a KOD. The 2024 Money in the Bank briefcase winner then officially cashed in her contract and delivered the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to pin Jax and become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Since winning the belt, Tiffany Stratton has received shoutouts from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and NFL’s Minnesota Vikings since she’s billed from the same city. Now, RAW wrestler Ludwig Kaiser tweeted “Its Tiffy Time! (heart emoji)” on the biggest win of his girlfriend’s career.