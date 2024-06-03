For the past decade or so, Becky Lynch has been a mainstay in the wrestling industry who helped progress the women’s division of this business as a whole. Following Wrestlemania XL, she enjoyed a short run with the Women’s World Championship which concluded in a match against Liv Morgan at WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event.

Following that PLE, Becky Lynch was quick in vouching for the rematch with Morgan but was defeated once more, thanks to the interference from Dominik Mysterio and Braun Strowman. With her contract closing in to expire with the WWE, her future remains uncertain with the company and she is no longer scheduled for any upcoming WWE events.

Update On Becky Lynch’s Possible WWE Return Timeline From 2024 Hiatus

According to the reports of PWInsider, Becky Lynch is not currently scheduled for any additional WWE events through this summer. Discussions are ongoing between the top superstar and the officials of the company regarding a new deal, and internally, WWE believes that she is not looking forward to going somewhere else from the TKO-owned brand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wa9WocfEZ4&pp=ygUUYmVja3kgbHluY2ggd3dlIDIwMjQ%3D

Becky Lynch could receive a hike as part of her new WWE contract

If reports are to go by then Becky Lynch’s contract is set to expire in the first week of June, and it’s anticipated that she will receive a well-deserved hike as part of her new agreement if and when it gets ready. For a short time, the former women’s champion was locally advertised for the June 1 WWE live event at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York but sources suggest that her appearance at this event was never going to happen.

“It Just Felt Like A Game-Changing Match,” Natalya Neidhart On 2024 WWE NXT Bout

This was obvious after how things unfolded on the May 27 edition of Monday Night Raw, where Becky Lynch failed to regain the Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match. After the match, she received a standing ovation in an emotional stint and many fans started speculating if this signaled the end of her WWE tenure. However, the “to be continued” social media status did suggest that she should be back when the time is right.

Meanwhile, reports from Fightful Select indicated that there were no extensive plans for a farewell to Becky Lynch on this week’s episode of Raw and she was never slated to appear in any future WWE live events as her contract was coming to its end.