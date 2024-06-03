Being one of the most seasoned veterans of the female WWE roster, Natalya Neidhart is often used by the WWE across all their brands. Being a loyal employee of the company for all these years, she never refused to do it and rather only enjoys working with new star powers to put them over. This is one of the best aspects of her career even after actively working in the company for the last 15 years.

Helping younger talents as much as possible comes genetically in Natalya Neidhart as she belongs to the legendary Hart Foundation. This led her to make appearances on NXT in recent times where she’s thrilled about the growth of the brand as well as the female talents who are filled with tons of potential. Plus, NXT appearances led her to be part of something incredible.

Roxanne Perez Compared To Veteran AJ Lee In Her Early Days In WWE

Natalya Neidhart loved the MMA-kind feel of the NXT Underground match

On the April 30 edition of WWE NXT, Natalya Neidhart stepped into a ropeless ring with Lola Vice to compete in the NXT Underground which offers some MMA-inspired combat. While she didn’t emerge victorious in that fight, she enjoyed being part of the match. Mentioning it as a game-changer bout, also allowed her to showcase her true skills to the WWE Universe.

“For me, it just felt like a game-changing match where it was a way for me to remind everybody of, as selfless as I am in helping others, I still want so much more, and I think that’s cool,” Natalya remembered the match while appearing on WWE’s The Bump.

“I think every single woman and man in WWE needs to strive for more. Getting that opportunity at NXT and having that match with Lola was a dream come true because I was able to show, ‘Hey, this MMA world isn’t really my world, but I’m gonna dive into it.'”

While most of the fans and critics are discussing her potential retirement from her in-ring career, Natalya Neidhart believes that she has been offering the best work of her career for the time being and the NXT Underground match allowed her to step out of her comfort zone. Furthermore, she also sounded confident that she’d have beaten Vice if Shayna Baszler hadn’t interfered and cost her the victory.

WWE Superstars Salary Increased Significantly Amid Growing International Reach