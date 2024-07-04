The Undertaker has long been gone from in-ring competition in the WWE but the quest for one last match featuring him remains intact among the pro-wrestling universe. This urge comes from the fact that the legend has never experienced perfect closure among the WWE audience. But due to health reasons, he’s no longer intending to lace up the boots.

It appears that The Undertaker would be open to making future WWE appearances in one-off segments like the one he made at WrestleMania 40. However, he’s not at all interested in getting involved in storylines to build up toward a full-fledged match inside the squared circle. Hence, the fans have to contend with the fact that they have already seen the last of perhaps the best sports entertainers of all time.

The Undertaker doesn’t rule out one-off appearances in the WWE

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker was asked if the WrestleMania 40 cameo raised back etch within him for wrestling one more match. In response, it was clearly mentioned that he’s retired and will never compete in another match. But, being under a lifetime contract with the WWE, if the company needed him to make such a cameo appearance, he’d be open to doing it.

“Yeah, I could do it. I couldn’t do it to the standard that I wanted to do it,” The Undertaker was clear about his wrestling status.

“But, I mean, yeah, there’s certain things that I don’t feel like I would be able to do. After I did it [the WrestleMania 40 appearance], I came back and I was like, ‘I’m good now. I don’t need to do this again.’ Not saying that I wouldn’t — if they needed something like that again — but I’m not going to have a match or I’m not coming out of retirement.”

The last match featuring The Undertaker career took place at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match. Being a pre-taped match, this match took place without an audience and he could not agree to terms with retirement given this fact. However, he was back at WrestleMania 40 in front of a packed stadium crowd.

As seen at the 2024 edition of Wrestlemania, The Undertaker got involved in the night two main event by helping Cody Rhodes to get over the interference created by The Bloodline. He laid out The Rock with a chokeslam, which cleared the way for Rhodes to defeat Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Champion.