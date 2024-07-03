Kayla Braxton has been a mainstay in the WWE for nearly eight years until last week when she decided to part ways with the company. The departure happened on short notice leaving the fans in shock given how popular she’s been within the WWE Universe. Her final appearance on the June 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown from the Madison Square Garden Arena.

In her announcement before the departure, Kayla Braxton expressed gratitude for her time at WWE and she also doesn’t have any bad blood with the company while reflecting on her tenure as a backstage interviewer and host across various programs be it on live TV or on social media that’s WWE’s The Bump on YouTube. She also acknowledged the support and mentorship of colleagues like Paul Heyman and Michael Cole.

WWE was also very much interested in retaining her in the same role and they wanted to renew her deal. In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that WWE was in talks with Kayla Braxton about a contract renewal but she wasn’t interested in staying,

“WWE & Kayla Braxton were in talks for a renewal but then she made the call not to sign a new deal.”

Kayla Braxton staying away from professional wrestling after WWE exit

Many also assumed that the next destination for Kayla Braxton could be All Elite Wrestling following the footsteps of her predecessor, Renee Young AKA Renee Paquette which won’t be the case. Debunking all the rumors on the internet the former regular panelist in WWE premium live events clarified through her X handle that she’s not leaving a wrestling brand just to jump ship to another brand.

That being said, she is free to enjoy whatever endeavors she’s interested in but that won’t be happening inside the professional wrestling industry. WWE removed her into the alumni section following the exit and she’s also changed her social media name to Kayla Becker.

Kayla Braxton was signed to the WWE in 2016 as she started to function as a ring announcer in NXT. She was soon exported onto the main roster, working as a backstage interviewer, talk show host, and pre-show panelist. With Renee Young being sent to the commentary desk and then out of the company, she would soon appear to be a perfect fill-in for her.