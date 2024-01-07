Becky Lynch Plans Road To Wrestlemania 40 Through WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE recently aired a 2024 Preview Special which had Becky Lynch in attendance alongside other top superstars having their own resolutions for the newly begun year. The former women’s champion essentially wanted to be a part of Royal Rumble to book her ticket to Wrestlemania. If unsuccessful then a second shot will also be in store for her in February.

There’s not much that Becky Lynch hadn’t done in her illustrious WWE career that spanned over almost a decade. But there’s one particular match that the Irish talent hasn’t been a part and that’s competing inside the Elimination Chamber structure. With the gimmick-based PLE based on this match returning next month on international soil, she is looking forward to making her debut in it.

“There is a big ol’ premium live event coming up, but first there is Elimination Chamber,” Becky Lynch told Brad Tate on The Casual Podcast. “Did you know that I’ve never been in Elimination Chamber? I’ve been in many matches, nearly all of the types of matches one could do in a wrestling ring, but I’ve not been in Elimination Chamber.”

Becky Lynch plans to win Elimination Chamber to headline Wrestlemania

Remembering all the achievements that Becky Lynch has earned in her career, participating in an Elimination Chamber match essentially remains one of the last things on the proverbial to-do list of the WWE Superstar. Expressing her excitement to compete in that match, she also is seemingly ready to headline Wrestlemania by conquering it,

“So, I’m looking at that and thinking maybe it’s time Becky Lynch makes her debut in an Elimination Chamber match. Maybe she wins, and maybe she goes on to main event WrestleMania once again.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

If Becky Lynch manages to enter the Elimination Chamber and leaves as the winner in 2024 then she would add her name to an elite list of female singles competitors who have done the same in the past including Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. As of this writing, no male or female superstar has been confirmed to be in the Elimination Chamber match.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on February 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia which begins the company’s international outings for this year.