Mandy Rose Still In Line For A Surprise WWE Return In 2024?

After spending four years on the main roster, Mandy Rose experienced a career resurgence with the WWE in the summer of 2021 by arriving on NXT. She was on top of her WWE career in the latter part of 2022 as the reigning NXT Women’s Champion as she was suddenly released from her contract in December. While WWE never provided any official update regarding her release, it reportedly happened due to the NSFW content she posted behind her premium content paywall.

However, that didn’t put an end to such sharing. There’s a global fanbase who are often stopped on their timeline due to the explosive content posted by the bombshell on Twitter and Instagram alongside her premium website page. Upon getting success on FanTime, she’s also started sharing exclusive content on the OnlyFans platform and despite this, WWE management reportedly has an interest in bringing her back.

Mandy Rose Surprised Not To Have The Itch For A Pro-Wrestling Return After WWE Release

As Mandy Rose’s potential WWE return continues to be discussed, SEScoops recently spoke with a tenured source within the company about whether there have been any conversations around the bombshell, this week and they were informed that “She is not off limits. She is not talked about. She was released. She’s done her thing. She’s just not a subject.”

WWE would be interested in hiring back Mandy Rose under new regime

Despite no current WWE movement to re-sign her, a report from FightFans indicates that WWE would be open to discussions about her potential return. The source added that WWE is not against the idea if it benefits both parties’ interests.

This report comes after WWE has undergone significant changes since Mandy Rose’s 2022 release. This includes a regime shift with the company’s sale to Endeavor and Triple H leading the creative team. As for the superstar herself, she is staying away from professional wrestling to explore other ventures and has not indicated whether she would accept a return offer if WWE approaches, someday.

Mandy Rose’s premium website certainly gave her financial security. Within a month of her WWE departure, it was reported that the website had earned $1 million. But to grab even more bucks, she has recently launched an OnlyFans account last month alongside having a skincare brand of herself. These ventures essentially suggest that she has no plans to come back to professional wrestling, at least for now.