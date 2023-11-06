WWE UFC Merger Gives Away Big Money To Triple H And Nick Khan

The much-anticipated WWE UFC merger has officially been done in mid-September which started a new era in the world of sports entertainment. The very best of combat sports and professional wrestling has come under one banner named TKO with Endeavor owning things. This is likely to occur in more crossovers between the two sports.

Also, the WWE UFC merger caused one major change in professional wrestling and that’s Vince McMahon has lost his control over his company as well as the business. For four decades, Vinnie Mac has been in possession of the company that he bought from his father and made it to a global empire. But that four-decade-long saga had come to an end.

WWE UFC merger handed lumpsum amount to officials

As announced previously, the WWE UFC merger was done in exchange for a whopping $9 billion with Vince getting the maximum profit as he used to hold most of the shares. Other WWE officials and executives were also awarded lucrative paychecks following the takeover. The following WWE Executives received the below-mentioned bonuses as a result of Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE (source Ringside News),

Nick Khan: $15 Million

Kevin Dunn: $7 Million

Triple H: $5 Million

Frank A Riddick: $5 Million

Following the WWE UFC merger, WWE President Nick Khan issued a memo to employees where he announced that WWE Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick who used to be with the company for a long time, will be parting ways the company at the end of this month.

For those who don’t know, Riddick has been a part of the WWE Board of Directors for over 13 years. Being a loyal member of Vince McMahon, he always reported directly to the former chairman of the WWE before the company was sold to Endeavor. As noted above, he’s leaving after receiving the bonus amount of $5 million due to the WWE UFC merger.

Meanwhile, Riddick is the first departure that’s been officially announced after the WWE UFC merger. There’s been a long speculation about more employees getting released by the new company under TKO group holding. Talents from Raw, Smackdown, and NXT are also expected to get leaving notice.