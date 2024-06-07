Becky Lynch has been one of the major star powers of the WWE Women’s Division for the past several years. Without her presence, one can’t essentially think of the match card of Wrestlemania, the biggest premium live event offered by the company. In the past few years, she was a much-needed name in big-time title matches and that trend started from 2019 onward.

It was that year that Becky Lynch started dating fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and they also reached success to their true potential. Recently, during the memoir publication promotion of THE MAN, the duo’s success from Wrestlemania 35 was touted in an appearance at Live Singing. She only had cute things to say while looking back at that night when she and Rollins both won gold,

“It was amazing. It was so incredible to do that together and to be able to have made history like that together and for him to be there and supporting me. And afterwards, I came back and he had a bottle of my favorite tequila already for me in the hotel.”

Becky Lynch expressed the importance of Wrestlemania 35 night in her career

In one page of her memoir, Becky Lynch shared a non-PG photo of herself wearing nothing but the WWE Championship and the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships from Wrestlemania 35 night. This happened after the duo captured these titles in headliner matches of the 2019 PLE. Heading into those matches, the duo also won the respective men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Speaking more about that night, Becky Lynch emphasized how important the night was for both of them as WWE Superstars, as well as their relationship that only started blossoming at the time and fortunately, their careers also joined the league,

“Didn’t get much sleep that night, up early for media the next day but it was a great night and a great moment. Great that we were able to both win championships on the same night. Great that we were both able to win the Royal Rumble and then win the championships at WrestleMania. It was very cool how our relationship was blossoming at the same time as our careers, too.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Since that win, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s relationship has seemingly only grown stronger, as accepted by the four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion in an interview. Even his better half touted themselves to be the greatest couple that the business has ever seen.

