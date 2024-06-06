Maryse used to be one of the powerhouse performers in the WWE when the Divas era was in full force in the late 2010s. Back then, she went on to set the record of being the longest-reigning Divas Champion, a record that AJ Lee shattered later. But three reigns with the title and her charismatic persona made the French beauty one of the greatest of all time amongst the WWE Divas.

Away from full-time competition inside the squared circle, Maryse found success in numerous other ventures. Most notably, she possessed a spot in the WWE Total Divas reality TV show which later earned her own reality TV show Miz and Mrs. with her husband, WWE Superstar The Miz.

In a recent statement on Instagram, Maryse shared her next step as a businesswoman. From exploring real estate as a hobby in 2014, she’s now prepping to launch a real estate show in 2024. The WWE Superstar has her real estate license in California as a hobby and investment opportunity, but that interest had quickly grown into a passion.

Brie Bella Doubts Husband Bryan Danielson’s 2024 Retirement Plans In AEW

Maryse pitched a television show that’s becoming a reality

By 2016, Maryse pitched a real estate show, which evolved into the popular reality series Miz and Mrs. It was the success of this show that she and her husband founded MadRoe Productions. In 2022, she made a brief return to the WWE which saw her juggling through multiple roles at a time. In 2023, she pitched ideas to a major network and found herself heading back to the concept of having a TV show based on real estate.

“In 2023, In the midst of pitching ideas to a big network, life came full circle. And here we are in 2024 and an idea that was born nearly a decade ago is about to turn into reality and I cannot wait to share it all with you!” a part of Maryse’s Instagram post wrote.

Charlotte Flair “Is So Far Ahead” In Terms Of Rehab For Her WWE Comeback

With this move, Maryse is setting up an example as an entrepreneur figure just after coming out of a health scare. Earlier this year, the former WWE Divas Champion was diagnosed with a pre-cancerous condition which led her to undergo surgery. But she had since returned to gym sessions to be back in good shape.