There have been a lot of chatters regarding Becky Lynch and her latest time-off from WWE programming that doesn’t have any conclusion update for the time being. With her previous WWE contract already being expired, many are in doubt about her return to the WWE in the first place. However, she seems to be on good terms with the company and when the comebacks need to happen, it should eventually go down.

While no specific is available regarding Becky Lynch’s return, the current scenario regarding this has been discussed during a Fightful Select Q&A. Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on the ex-WWE superstar’s status, explaining that both WWE and she appear to be on the same page. Hence, when they feel the time is right, the latter will eventually be back in the fold,

“From the time Becky Lynch left WWE, both sides seemed to believe that whenever the time came for Becky to return, it’d likely be there,” Sapp noted in his report. “She’s enjoying her time off, and WWE is trying to respect that.”

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Confirmedly Missing TV After October 29 NXT Attack

Becky Lynch set for a public appearance in mid-November

Previously, Becky Lynch took to social media on October 25 to announce her next upcoming appearance at the Vulture Festival on November 17, teasing conversations about her book, career, and possibly what could be next regarding her future. In her post, she hinted to drop a clue about “maybe what’s next” which did spark speculation about potential future projects or even a return to the WWE.

This comes after a follow-up report from WrestleVotes Radio where it was mentioned that Becky Lynch’s name still appears on WWE’s internal talent roster. As such, her presence on the roster was always there and once there was a feeling that the concerned had just forgotten to take it off the list. However, now it’s being touted to be a ‘moral support’ as WWE officials want her to be back in the future.

According to a previous report by Fightful Select, Becky Lynch’s contract with the WWE expired in June 2024 after which she headed into an extended hiatus. Speculations were high about her next move as well as of her husband Seth Rollins since both their contracts were up with the WWE. Since then, Rollins has re-signed a deal with the WWE but there’s no update regarding his wife.

“He Would Just Counsel Me,” Becky Lynch On WWE Star Prepping Her For Wrestlemania 35 Main Event