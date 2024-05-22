Heading into Wrestlemania 40, Becky Lynch came face-to-face with Dominik Mysterio and then WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on the March 25 episode of Monday Night Raw. This segment acted as the hype-up to the already announced WWE Women’s World Championship matchup set between the two female talents of the company.

Dominik Mysterio interjected himself between the two of them as he was trying to protect her on-screen girlfriend, Ripley. Unfortunately for Mysterio, his attempt to calm things between the two resulted in Becky Lynch punching him right in the jaw. The segment appeared to be highly entertaining for the WWE Universe which also gave birth to several meme and reel fests, online.

Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Will Be Over Within “Roughly Three Weeks?”

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Becky Lynch talked about that moment when she had a “one hundred percent” intentional move with the Judgment Day member,

“I still have a little cut on my knuckle. Yeah, [there’s] a little scab there from it. That was one of my favorite moments. That was great. “One of my proudest moments behind writing this book. [I was] doing the Lord’s work.”

WWE NXT: Giulia To Make Heavy Impact Upon Her 2024 Arrival

Becky Lynch isn’t worried about Dominik Mysterio seeking revenge on her

The host of the interview also asked her about the possibility of Mysterio possibly seeking revenge on her in the future in response to which Becky Lynch indicated that she wasn’t too worried about the consequences,

“I think he felt that punch and probably won’t [seek revenge]. I think he’s probably done with me. I would suggest, if he is smart, he will probably be done with me. Otherwise, round two is coming up.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

12 days after that famous segment, Becky Lynch appeared to be one of the marquee named to have performed at Wrestlemania 40, which also became the biggest of the genre. Against Rhea Ripley, the veteran ended up delivering one of the most captivating performances of her career on Night One of the show. But eventually, her determination and resilience came up short against the dominant champion that Rhea Ripley was.

Following this match, Becky Lynch was supposed to be in a hiatus from the WWE programming in the foreseeable future but she was quickly back through WWE’s UK tour to become the new champion on Raw.