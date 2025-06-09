Upon her WWE comeback, Becky Lynch has already brought her baby in front of the media following Wrestlemania 41. Now, she’s possibly inserted herself into an indirect angle to improvise her heel character, especially now that she could be helmed as the second Women’s Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Upon picking up her singles win over Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank, this past weekend, Becky Lynch appeared in the post-show press conference and faced the media to answer some questions. While discussing her win, it was revealed that her daughter Roux attended the live show in the audience for the very first time.

Becky Lynch’s daughter attended Money in the Bank 2025 PLE

The little baby was very happy about being on the show, confident enough that her mother was about to come out on top with the IC title around her waist, which she did. However, she couldn’t probably witnessed the victorious moments, live-in-person, given the hostile crowd was behind Valkyria, booing the heel Becky Lynch out of the building at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles,

“What she could not take was the disrespect from the Los Angeles crowd. Everybody chanting, ‘Becky sucks!’ She could not take that. That made my baby cry. She had to walk out of here. She didn’t even see me win the championship. She didn’t even see Lyra raise my hand. The disrespect. The disrespect.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Becky Lynch also talked about how baby Roux always rooted for Naomi in winning the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and her wish came true. However, she fully couldn’t enjoy this moment, as well, given the female WWE Superstar previously walked out on her.

At the 2025 Money in the Bank premium live event, Becky Lynch added to her list of accomplishments as she defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion in what marked her first win over her former protégé in their three-match series. As such, she’s the second champion in this genre who’s dethroned the inaugural champion. On tonight’s Raw, we expect to hear more from the new champ.