Becky Lynch has added to her list of accomplishments in the WWE at Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event. Lynch has defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion in what marks her first win over her former protégé in their three-match series.

With the rivalry becoming intense over the past few weeks, the two women immediately went after each other as the bell rang at Money in the Bank 2025. Using her mean antics, Lynch dominated the now-former champion until Valkyria got back in the match, countering a Manhandle Slam. She hit a spinning neckbreaker to have her rhythm back for a short span.

Lynch got Valkyria in an arm bar, but the latter countered into a submission of her own, where she also stepped on Lynch’s neck before Lynch broke the hold by reaching the ropes. As this match at Money in the Bank 2025 progressed outside the ring, Valkyria draped Lynch over the barricade and hit her with a leg drop from the commentary desk. However, Lynch hit a Manhandle Slam from the second rope a few moments later.

Then came the match finish as Lynch hit a second Manhandle Slam on the floor, but Valkyria hit her back with a Nightwing on the floor. Both women were almost counted out, but they ran back into the ring at nine. Valkyria quickly rolled up Lynch, who countered with her own rollup, holding on to her opponent’s tights for the win at Money in the Bank 2025.

Money in the Bank 2025: Becky Lynch delivers ultimate insult to Lyra Valkyria

Then came the ultimate insult as Lynch asked Valkyria to raise her hands, which she did. Lynch then demanded that Valkyria put the title around her waist. Valkyria also obliged the pledge, only to hit the new champion with a suplex followed by another Nightwing to make a statement as she left the ring at Money in the Bank 2025.

With this win, Becky Lynch becomes the second-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Valkyria was crowned the inaugural champion with the inaugural title belt, this past January to have a 175-day reign with the belt.