Perhaps, the busiest WWE Raw Superstar from the female locker room, Liv Morgan is celebrating her birthday, this week and she received the sweetest message delivered from her storyline boyfriend in the WWE. In the process, people also got to have a glance at her greatest career accolades along with a set of personal photos of the couple, together.

Last night on Twitter/X, Dominik Mysterio celebrated Liv Morgan’s birthday with an adorable message and a set of cozy photos, from backstage candids to travel shots. One of those shots even included a photo from their trip to India and a behind-the-scenes cuddle shot.

Dom’s message read as given below, where she gave a shoutout to Liv Morgan as the greatest women’s champion in the history of the company,

“Happy birthday to MY Guerita — the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time, the greatest 4-time Women’s Tag Team Champion, the greatest Crown Jewel Champion, and the greatest Money in the Bank winner! The list goes on! Felicidades, mi Guerita!”

“Royal Rumble Makes Me The Most Nervous,” Claims Popular WWE Superstar

“Happy birthday to MY Guerita — the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time, the greatest 4-time Women’s Tag Team Champion, the greatest Crown Jewel Champion, and the greatest Money in the Bank winner! The list goes on! Felicidades, mi Guerita!” @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/ypi3qJZHfh — Dominik (@DomMysterio35) June 8, 2025

Liv Morgan and Dominik attended WWE Money in the Bank 2025 PLE

Despite not getting booked at Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank, this past weekend in Los Angeles, the couple showed up on both shows. Liv Morgan, who currently holds the Women’s Tag Team Titles, also helped Dominik retain his Intercontinental Championship against Octagon Jr. at Money in the Bank.

Liv Morgan also got a bit cozy with her beau, Dominik Mysterio, at the Netflix Tudum event, this past weekend, which grabbed the attention of the IWC. Upon sudden request, the two had to go through a PDA session on live television, and admittedly, the experience was a bit surprising for the female WWE Superstar. However, she handled the situation with grace, planting a soft kiss on her man.

The former two-time WWE Women’s World Champion also produced glowing reviews of her performance upon the completion of her schedule for Takashi Miike’s “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo” in Japan. Soon after the movie’s filming schedule was over, she was back on board with WWE Raw. Now, Liv Mogan is also expected to be involved in a big match at the upcoming all-women Evolution premium live event.