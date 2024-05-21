Although The Rock is temporarily gone from the WWE following the Wrestlemania season, there are speculations about a comeback when his schedule will permit him to do so. Reports have already confirmed that he should be back for one more match at next year’s ‘Mania and even before that show, going by the recent reports. Now, that rumor has further been addressed by the man himself.

One of the biggest aspects of Wrestlemania 40 was the debut of ‘The Final Boss’ gimmick, played by The Rock. The heel persona appeared to be a massive hit around the historic Premium Live Event and this wasn’t the final time that we have seen it as indicated on Instagram. The “to be continued” phrase essentially informed that the villainous character is coming back at one point.

Throughout Cody Rhodes’ feud with Roman Reigns, The Rock used his Final Boss gimmick to make things personal with Rhodes. Then he also pinned Rhodes to win the Biggest Tag Team Match of all time in the WWE. A night later, Rhodes defeated The Tribal Chief to become the new WWE Champion and it could have started a fresh feud that should culminate in a big match.

The Rock couldn’t stop Cody Rhodes from becoming champion at Wrestlemania XL

WrestleMania 40 Sunday went off the air with Cody Rhodes standing tall as the new Undisputed WWE Champion, despite the efforts of The Rock and The Bloodline. Then on the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw, The People’s Champion made it clear that he’ll be back one day and that he’s coming for the American Nightmare.

There’s no confirmed update on when The Rock will return to the professional wrestling circuit. But he is expected back on WWE programming, and his return could happen before 2024 is up, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Since there will be a couple of Saudi Arabia shows to be held, this year, we can expect him to show up on those grand events, as well.

With The Rock being a part of the TKO board of directors, his connection with the WWE has been great in the recent past which affirms his future presence on the WWE programming. There are also some questions regarding the dream showdown with Roman Reigns which could also go down in the future.