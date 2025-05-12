Becky Lynch is coming off a surprising loss at the hands of her current rival, Lyra Valkyria, at WWE Backlash 2025 premium live event. This surprising loss of the top WWE female talent has left the fans questioning why she didn’t walk away with the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, especially after her big return at Wrestlemania, and WWE seemingly has its opinion on the take.

Despite dominating much of the match at Backlash, Lynch ultimately fell to a resilient Lyra Valkyria after a series of counters and near falls in a bout that was meant to showcase the reigning champion, strong. The win was further discussed during the latest edition of on Wrestling Observer Radio where it was asserted that WWE didn’t want to send the champion back to the mid-card level.

“She’s Just So Damn Good,” Top WWE NXT Superstar Praised For Wrestling Abilities

As per what Dave Meltzer of WON has to offer, the feud with Lynch is all about to elevate Lyra Valkyria’s status to the next level, which essentially needed a singles win over THE MAN. A loss at Backlash could have sent her back to the mid-carder status at a point when she had just started to gain some momentum in the top tier.

“I would bet, know that she was going to win the title that she would want to lose the first one, which is really good because it establishes — because if you just beat her the first time, it would kinda be like, ‘well Lyra’s mid-carder, so what.’ When she finally beats her, Lyra Vakyria is a real star, beating Becky Lynch clean in the middle on a pay-per-view,” Meltzer speculated.

“Unbelievable Is The Only Way To Describe It,” Lyra Valkyria’s Fiancée On Her WWE-Rise

WWE Backlash 2025: Lyra Valkyria possibly picked up an injury

In one of the major attractions of WWE Backlash 2025, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. During the match, Lynch tried every mean trick, from using a steel chair as a distraction to attempting to expose the top turnbuckle.

However, in the end, Lyra Valkyria countered a Man-Handle Slam and delivered her Night Wing finisher, and then pinned her in a schoolboy attempt. After the bell, Lynch further attacked her current rival again, locking her in the Dis-Arm-Her and refusing to let go, leaving the Women’s IC Champion in a battered state.

Also, the two Irish stars exchanged a series of pin attempts and reversals in the finishing sequence. It was one such sequence, Lynch’s boot appeared to connect with Lyra Valkyria’s nose as she immediately grabbed her face being in pain. As blood appeared to flow from her nose, Michael Cole addressed the situation on commentary, saying, “It looks like Lyra Valkyria may have suffered a broken nose.”