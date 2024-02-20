sportzwiki logo
  WWE's Becky Lynch To Share Autographed Copies Of Her Memoir Ahead Of Release

WWE’s Becky Lynch To Share Autographed Copies Of Her Memoir Ahead Of Release

Arindam Pal

Feb 20, 2024 at 5:53 PM

Becky Lynch can call herself an author, these days apart from the fact that she’s one of the most popular female pro-wrestlers in the world. In addition to her various championship wins, including her most recent reign as the NXT Women’s Champion, the WWE Superstar has now secured a memoir in her resume.

As shared by her on social media, “Becky Lynch: The Man, Not Your Average Girl,” an autobiography based on the celebrated WWE Superstar will be released on March 26, 2024. Various retailers have already taken presale orders for it while some special copies will be available through the star herself.

“My Love Life Has Never Been Spicier,” Ex WWE Star Lacey Evans On Premium Content Shoot

Recently, THE MAN again took to social media to confirm that she will be releasing some of the limited edition signed copies of the memoir, shortly,

“‘Big Time’ Becky Lynch coming at you with some big time news. Some people have been asked me [if I am] going to be doing autographed copies, and I’m here to tell you: yes, I am.”

“Mami Is Gonna Learn What It’s Like To Be A Bottom,” Claims Becky Lynch In WWE

Becky Lynch is listed as the sole author of her memoir

It has been announced that the autographed copies of the upcoming release can be pre-ordered through Premiere Collectibles. By her real name Rebecca Quin, Becky Lynch is listed as the sole author of the book. Given the description of the book, the memoir will cover her early days in wrestling through her rise to the top of WWE in all these years. The experience in writing helped her to reflect on her past times which could have been better.

The former one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion also noted while talking to Steven A Smith that one of the difficult things about the writing process was discussing “some of the stuff that you’re embarrassed about or you’re ashamed about putting that on the paper.” But Becky Lynch felt confident in expressing that intimate and honest detailing in her memoir and she certainly hopes to show her fans, the real side of herself.

It was in 2020 summer that Becky Lynch went into a maternity hiatus after relinquishing her Raw Women’s Championship to the then Money in the Bank holder Asuka. The time off from WWE programming for almost a year and a half helped her to go through this writing process of the memoir.

